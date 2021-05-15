'Shocking and horrifying': Israel destroys AP office in Gaza
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli airstrike on Saturday destroyed a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press office in the Gaza...Full Article
An Israeli airstrike on Saturday completely destroyed a 12-story building in Gaza City that housed the Qatar-owned TV news network..