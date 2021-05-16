Israeli strikes kill 33, topple buildings in Gaza City
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 33 people Sunday, medics...Full Article
Israeli air strikes in the heart of Gaza City have flattened three buildings and killed at least 26 people, making it the deadliest..
Watch VideoAn Israeli airstrike on Saturday destroyed a Gaza City apartment high-rise that included offices of The Associated..