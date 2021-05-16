Israeli medics said at least two people were killed and more than 150 injured after a bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue on Sunday, the eve of a major Jewish holiday. The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox...Full Article
Two dead after bleacher collapses at 'unsafe' Israel synagogue
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
West Bank synagogue bleacher collapse kills 2, including 12-year-old boy
The under-construction temple in Givat Zeev, Israel was being used for a prayer service when the bleachers collapsed and left two..
Upworthy