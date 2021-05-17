Prince Harry calls First Amendment ‘bonkers,’ faces backlash from Cruz, Crenshaw, others
Published
Prince Harry is facing a wave of backlash after he called the First Amendment "bonkers" during a podcast appearance last week.Full Article
Published
Prince Harry is facing a wave of backlash after he called the First Amendment "bonkers" during a podcast appearance last week.Full Article
Prince Harry is facing a backlash from US first amendment campaigners after he called the constitutional rule "bonkers".