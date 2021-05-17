Watch VideoThe Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge in a major abortion case from Mississippi. This gives the court’s new conservative majority a chance to challenge Roe v. Wade. It will be the first case argued before the Supreme Court since former President Donald Trump’s pick Justice Amy Coney Barrett was...Full Article
Mississippi Abortion Law Case Is A Direct Challenge To Roe V. Wade
