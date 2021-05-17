Mississippi Abortion Law Case Is A Direct Challenge To Roe V. Wade

Mississippi Abortion Law Case Is A Direct Challenge To Roe V. Wade

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThe Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge in a major abortion case from Mississippi. This gives the court’s new conservative majority a chance to challenge Roe v. Wade. It will be the first case argued before the Supreme Court since former President Donald Trump’s pick Justice Amy Coney Barrett was...

Full Article