Andrew Brown Jr. Shooting: Prosecutor Says It Was 'Justified'
Published
Mr. Brown was fatally shot in Elizabeth City, N.C., by police in April. His family and their lawyers have described it as an “execution.”Full Article
Published
Mr. Brown was fatally shot in Elizabeth City, N.C., by police in April. His family and their lawyers have described it as an “execution.”Full Article
Watch VideoNorth Carolina sheriff’s deputies were justified in their fatal shooting of a Black man in April because the man..
North carolina prosecutor says no deputies will be charged in Andrew Brown Jr. shooting
A North Carolina prosecutor will reveal Tuesday the results of an investigation into the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by..