Galapagos rock formation Darwin's Arch has collapsed
Published
The top of Darwin's Arch, located in the northern part of the archipelago, fell as "a consequence of natural erosion," according to the...Full Article
Published
The top of Darwin's Arch, located in the northern part of the archipelago, fell as "a consequence of natural erosion," according to the...Full Article
Darwin's Arch, a famed natural rock formation in the Galapagos Islands that is popular with divers, photographers and cruise-ship..