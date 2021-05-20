Israeli media say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet has approved a unilateral ceasefire to halt an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip.The decision came after heavy US pressure to halt the offensive....Full Article
Israeli Security Cabinet approves ceasefire in Gaza after heavy US pressure
