Ontario to resume AstraZeneca shots for COVID-19 as second dose
Published
Ontario is resuming use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 but only as a second dose.Full Article
Published
Ontario is resuming use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 but only as a second dose.Full Article
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s most populous province is resuming use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but only as a second..
Ontario is moving ahead with providing a second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to some who received a first shot,..