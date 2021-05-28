U.K. Approves Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine, Johnson & Johnson

U.K. Approves Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine, Johnson & Johnson

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoLONDON — British government regulators on Friday authorized another coronavirus vaccine for use in the U.K. amid concerns about rising COVID-19 cases as a variant of the virus first identified in India spreads around the country.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said the single-dose vaccine...

