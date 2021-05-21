Simone Biles Tells Difficulties of Training With Olympic Delay

Watch VideoSimone Biles hops up in a chair and lets out a small sigh."Only 12 more weeks," the greatest gymnast of her generation and any other says with a hint of wistfulness.
Not 12 weeks until the 2021 Olympics begin. But until they're over.
Don't misunderstand. This summer, the 24-year-old has every intent on becoming...
