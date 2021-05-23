Kevin Spacey Set for First Film Cameo Following Sexual Assault Allegations
Published
UPDATED: Kevin Spacey is set to make his return to acting in an Italian film directed by Franco Nero, Variety has confirmed. Louis Nero,...Full Article
Published
UPDATED: Kevin Spacey is set to make his return to acting in an Italian film directed by Franco Nero, Variety has confirmed. Louis Nero,...Full Article
Kevin Spacey is easing back into acting again -- but his first job ain't even here in the States ... dude's heading all the way..