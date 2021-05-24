Myanmar's deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has appeared in court in person for the first time since her arrest in February.Full Article
Myanmar's deposed leader appears in court in person for first since since military coup
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Myanmar's Suu Kyi Makes Her First In-Person Court Appearance Since Coup
NPR
The ousted leader of Myanmar was in court for the first time since the military arrested her when it took control of the country..
-
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi Makes First Personal Court Appearance Since Coup
VOA News
-
Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi appears in court for first time since military coup
BBC News
-
Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appears in court in person for first time since coup
Upworthy
-
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi looked 'healthy and fully confident' in her first, defiant comments since coup
SBS
More coverage
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi To Appear In Court
Eurasia Review
The head of Myanmar’s military government said Saturday that ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health and would appear in..
-
Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court for first time since coup
Deutsche Welle
-
Myanmar's Suu Kyi defiant in first comments since coup
Digital Journal
-
Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court for first time since coup — reports
Deutsche Welle
-
Myanmar' s Suu Kyi appears in court in person for first time since coup
MENAFN.com