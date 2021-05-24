Key impeachment witness sues Pompeo over $1.8 million in unpaid legal fees
Published
President Donald Trump's former ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, is suing former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and...Full Article
Published
President Donald Trump's former ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, is suing former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and...Full Article
Gordon Sondland, a wealthy hotelier, says Mike Pompeo reneged on his promise to pay his legal fees after learning that his..