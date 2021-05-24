Aircraft crashes after taking off from Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas
Published
An aircraft operated by a contractor crashed after it took off from Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas, according to tweets from the...Full Article
Published
An aircraft operated by a contractor crashed after it took off from Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas, according to tweets from the...Full Article
Aircraft crash in Las Vegas connected to Nellis Air Force Base near Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.