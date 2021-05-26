Belarus President Lukashenko comments on Ryanair scandal

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko commented on the incident with the forced landing of the Ryanair flight. According to Lukashenko, the message about a bomb on board the aircraft came from Switzerland. The crew consulted both the airline and the airport in Vilnius, but decided to land in Minsk. "The plane made a U-turn in the area of the BelNPP (Belarus Nuclear Power Plant — ed.). What if suddenly the NPP safety systems were put on full alert? I was acting legitimately to protect people, in accordance with all international rules,” Lukashenko said.