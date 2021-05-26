Marilyn Manson wanted on arrest warrant in New Hampshire for alleged 2019 assault
The Gilford Police Department said Marilyn Manson is wanted in connection to a misdemeanor assault that allegedly took place in 2019.Full Article
There is an active arrest warrant for Canton native, Marilyn Manson, for two counts of simple assault dating back to 2019.
WBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.