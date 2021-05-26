Have you noticed that a lot of science writers have lately been saying that they were perfectly right a year ago to mock and condemn even considering a lab leak origin for Coronavirus but that now it’s perfectly proper to admit that Coronavirus may very well have come from a lab? It seems to be largely a question of fashion....Full Article
What The New Acceptability Of The Lab Leak Origin Tells Us About Media Outlets – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
China Using Online 'Influencers' to Spread COVID Lies
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — Remember when collaborators were treated like traitors? Well, China is paying foreign collaborators to spread..
TomoNews US
Natural News and other independent media outlets were RIGHT all along, as "mainstream" media suddenly admits to lab origins of covid-19
(Natural News) Natural News was one of the first publications in the world to report on the lab origins of SARS-CoV-2, even when..
NaturalNews.com