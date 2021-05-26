What The New Acceptability Of The Lab Leak Origin Tells Us About Media Outlets – OpEd

What The New Acceptability Of The Lab Leak Origin Tells Us About Media Outlets – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

Have you noticed that a lot of science writers have lately been saying that they were perfectly right a year ago to mock and condemn even considering a lab leak origin for Coronavirus but that now it’s perfectly proper to admit that Coronavirus may very well have come from a lab? It seems to be largely a question of fashion....

Full Article