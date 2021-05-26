Alex Smith calls Packers’ treatment of Aaron Rodgers “inexcusable”
Published
In 2005, the 49ers had the No. 1 overall choice and selected Alex Smith over Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers became the 24th overall choice of...Full Article
Published
In 2005, the 49ers had the No. 1 overall choice and selected Alex Smith over Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers became the 24th overall choice of...Full Article
Alex Smith joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Green Bay's treatment of their MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Colin agrees..