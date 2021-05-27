Roman Protasevich is a product of Putin's and Lukashenko's big mistakes

Roman Protasevich, the colour revolution architect, is a product of the game that the Belarusian president was playing with nationalists. He also appears to be a by-product of Vladimir Putin's relationship with Alexander Lukashenko. Protasevich was created by Lukashenko and Putin The power structures of both countries could not help but know that Roman Protasevich had served in the Ukrainian Azov regiment (a terrorist organization banned in Russia). In an interview with Nasha Niva, "the Belarusian fighter with soldier name Kim" said that Russia, as the successor of the USSR, was showing aggression and heading straight into the "red abyss". He also said that the war in Donbass was a war "not only for Ukraine, but also for Belarus."