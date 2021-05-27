San Jose mass shooting victims: What we know about the 9 killed
Published
Nine men were gunned down in San Jose, California, in the latest mass shooting in America.Full Article
Published
Nine men were gunned down in San Jose, California, in the latest mass shooting in America.Full Article
VTA Chair Glenn Hendricks pays tribute to each of the nine San Jose mass shooting victims (5-27-2021)
Emily Turner reports on VTA officials paying tribute to victims killed in Wednesday's mass shooting (5-27-2021)