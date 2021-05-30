Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in 'targeted' shooting in Florida
Published
Police in Florida are looking for the assailants who opened fire at a Florida club, killing at least two people and wounding at least 20 more.Full Article
Published
Police in Florida are looking for the assailants who opened fire at a Florida club, killing at least two people and wounding at least 20 more.Full Article
CBS2's Manuel Bojorquez has the latest on the investigation.
Police are looking for the assailants who opened fire on a Florida club, killing at least two people and wounding at least 20 more...