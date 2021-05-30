US: 2 dead and more than 20 wounded in Florida shooting
Three people opened fire into a crowd standing outside a banquet hall near Miami, police said. No arrests have yet been made.Full Article
Police are looking for the assailants who opened fire on a Florida club, killing at least two people and wounding at least 20 more...
It's not clear at this moment how this happened. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3i3bN07