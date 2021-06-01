Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat 'beta' COVID-19 variant
Published
Britain is in talks with Oxford and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) for additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine that has been modified to better...Full Article
Published
Britain is in talks with Oxford and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) for additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine that has been modified to better...Full Article
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Britain yesterday approved the use of a fourth Covid vaccine, hoping to boost a countrywide inoculation drive..