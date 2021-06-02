Israel Finds Probable Link Between Pfizer Covid Shot, Myocarditis
Published
Israel health officials have found a probable link between Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE's coronavirus vaccine and dozens of cases of...Full Article
Published
Israel health officials have found a probable link between Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE's coronavirus vaccine and dozens of cases of...Full Article
Some teenagers and young adults who received COVID-19 vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control..