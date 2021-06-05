G7 nations reach 'historic' agreement over global corporate tax
Published
Finance ministers from wealthy G7 nations on Saturday pledged to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 percent.Full Article
Published
Finance ministers from wealthy G7 nations on Saturday pledged to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 percent.Full Article
Credit: UK Pool/AFPChancellor Rishi Sunak hails “historic” decision by G7 countries to agree a global base rate of corporation..
The world's richest countries signed a landmark agreement Saturday committing them to confronting corporate tax avoidance and..