White House got no heads-up on Justice decision on Trump defamation suit
Published
The White House said Tuesday it was not given a heads-up by the Justice Department that it would continue a defense of former President...Full Article
Published
The White House said Tuesday it was not given a heads-up by the Justice Department that it would continue a defense of former President...Full Article
Watch VideoDonald Trump cannot be held personally liable for "crude and disrespectful" remarks he made about a woman who accused..
The White House appeared to distance itself from the decision