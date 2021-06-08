Projected Acidification Of Great Barrier Reef Could Be Offset By Ten Years

New research has shown that by injecting an alkalinizing agent into the ocean along the length of the Great Barrier Reef, it would be possible, at the present rate of anthropogenic carbon emissions, to offset ten years' worth of ocean acidification.
The research, by CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere, Hobart, used a high-resolution...
