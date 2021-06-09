A Melbourne woman on a road trip far from lockdown managed to cross two state borders into NSW and Queensland last week without realising she was infected with Covid-19.Travelling with her partner from one of Melbourne's outer suburbs,...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Melbourne case travelled to Queensland by car during lockdown
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus: Positive case confirmed in Queensland
New Zealand Herald
Queensland health authorities have confirmed case of Covid-19 in the state, a woman who allegedly travelled from Melbourne to the..