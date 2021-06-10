2 FDA committee members resign over Biogen Alzheimer's drug approval
Fallout over the FDA’s recent decision to grant Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug accelerated approval has seen two advisory panel members resign.Full Article
Sixty-nine year-old runner and Alzheimer's patient Bill McKay hopes the new Biogen drug will get his life back on track, but his..
The FDA on Monday approved an experimental drug that aims to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease, despite the fact that a..