British woman out of coma after twin sister saved her from crocodile attack in Mexico
Published
A British woman who was attacked by a crocodile in Mexico is out of a coma and is breathing by herself, , Sky News has confirmed.Full Article
Published
A British woman who was attacked by a crocodile in Mexico is out of a coma and is breathing by herself, , Sky News has confirmed.Full Article
The condition of a British woman bitten by a crocodile in Mexico has deteriorated after she developed sepsis, her sister says.