A pet dog who vanished for two days after being ejected from a vehicle during a car accident has been found apparently doing the job it was bred to do - herding sheep.Linda Oswald's family and their dog, Tilly, were driving along...Full Article
Dog ejected from vehicle in Idaho crash found herding sheep
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Missing dog, Tilly, thrown in car crash found herding sheep on Idaho farm
A dog named Tilly was found on a farm after the Border Collie was ejected from a vehicle during a car crash in Idaho.
USATODAY.com