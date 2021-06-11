Gunman identified in Florida Publix shooting as Timothy J. Wall
Timothy J. Wall was identified as the shooter who gunned down a woman and her grandson at a Publix grocery store in Florida, according...Full Article
Three people are dead -- a man, a woman and her year-old grandson -- in a shooting inside a Publix grocery store in Royal Palm..