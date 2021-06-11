Novak Djokovic tops Rafael Nadal to reach French Open final
Published
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic ended Rafael Nadal's quest for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 victory in...Full Article
Published
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic ended Rafael Nadal's quest for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 victory in...Full Article
Rafael Nadal's reign as the king of the French Open is over after more than five years of invincible tennis at Roland Garros.The..
Djokovic will play in his 29th Grand Slam final Sunday against No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas