Novak Djokovic reaches French Open final with epic win over Rafael Nadal
Published
Novak Djokovic sealed an incredible 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win against the 13-times champion to book a place in the final against...Full Article
Published
Novak Djokovic sealed an incredible 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win against the 13-times champion to book a place in the final against...Full Article
Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal to advance, while Tsitsipas dispatched Alexander Zverev.
Rafael Nadal's reign as the king of the French Open is over after more than five years of invincible tennis at Roland Garros.The..