Novak Djokovic reaches French Open final with epic win over Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic reaches French Open final with epic win over Rafael Nadal

Upworthy

Published

Novak Djokovic sealed an incredible 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win against the 13-times champion to book a place in the final against...

Full Article