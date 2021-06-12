Malaysian Jho Low Charged For Lobbying US To Return Chinese Dissident

A new federal indictment in the United States has charged a Malaysian financier and an American rapper with lobbying the former Trump administration to stop investigating the 1MDB corruption scandal, and to deport a Chinese dissident, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday.
The “unregistered, back-channel” lobbying...
A new federal indictment in the United States has charged a Malaysian financier and an American rapper with lobbying the former Trump administration to stop investigating the 1MDB corruption scandal, and to deport a Chinese dissident, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday.