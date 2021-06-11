People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier arrested by RCMP in Manitoba
Published
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier was arrested after appearing at a sparsely attended rally against COVID-19 restrictions...Full Article
Published
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier was arrested after appearing at a sparsely attended rally against COVID-19 restrictions...Full Article
The leader of the People's Party of Canada has been arrested in Manitoba after attending a rally against COVID-19 restrictions.