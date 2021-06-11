People's Party leader Maxime Bernier charged after rally against COVID rules in Manitoba
Published
The leader of the People's Party of Canada has been arrested in Manitoba after attending a rally against COVID-19 restrictions.Full Article
Published
The leader of the People's Party of Canada has been arrested in Manitoba after attending a rally against COVID-19 restrictions.Full Article
Manitoba RCMP has confirmed that Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People's Party of Canada, has been arrested for violating public..
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier was handcuffed and put in the back of an RCMP vehicle after attending a rally..