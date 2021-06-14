Ned Beatty, Deliverance, Superman and Toy Story 3 actor, dies aged 83
Published
Dubbed the busiest actor in Hollywood, he was also seen in Nashville, Network and many other films.Full Article
Published
Dubbed the busiest actor in Hollywood, he was also seen in Nashville, Network and many other films.Full Article
Actor Ned Beatty, who was best known for his roles in 'Deliverance' and 'Superman' has passed away 83 of natural causes over the..
Ned Beatty – the actor whose first film role in 1972’s Deliverance launched him on a long, prolific and accomplished career –..