Paul Tudor Jones Likes Inflation Trade, 5% Bitcoin Allocation - CoinDesk
Published
Hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones could go "all in" on inflation trades (including bitcoin) if the Fed ignores rising consumer prices.Full Article
Published
Hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones could go "all in" on inflation trades (including bitcoin) if the Fed ignores rising consumer prices.Full Article
Hedge fund manager Paul Tudor was a guest on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” segment Monday morning with plenty to talk about,..