World War II mystery: Japanese PM Hideki Tojo's ashes located in US documents

World War II mystery: Japanese PM Hideki Tojo's ashes located in US documents

New Zealand Herald

Published

Until recently, the location of executed wartime Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo's remains was one of World War II's biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified US...

Full Article