MacKenzie Scott donates $2.7B, cites fortune 'enabled by systems in need of change'
Published
Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, said she is troubled by the increasing concentration of wealth among a small proportion...Full Article
Published
Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, said she is troubled by the increasing concentration of wealth among a small proportion...Full Article
Watch VideoMacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist known for her impromptu multi-billion dollar donations to charities and..
MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist known for her impromptu multi-billion dollar donations to charities and racial..