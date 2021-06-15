Chrissy Teigen apologizes for 'horrible' tweets: 'I was a troll, full stop'

Chrissy Teigen apologizes for 'horrible' tweets: 'I was a troll, full stop'

Upworthy

Published

Teigen's apology follows resurfaced tweets about Courtney Stodden. "We are all more than our worst moments," Teigen writes on Medium.

Full Article