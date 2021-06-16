Russian President Vladimir Putin says he and US President Joe Biden agreed in a "constructive" summit today (NZ time) to return their nations' ambassadors to their posts and begin negotiations to replace the last remaining treaty...Full Article
US President Joe Biden stresses human rights in talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
AP FACT CHECK: Putin offers baseless claim on cyberattacks
SeattlePI.com
Russian President Vladimir Putin contradicted the evidence Wednesday when he asserted Russians are not a leading source of..
-
AP FACT CHECK: Putin offers baseless claim on cyberattacks
SeattlePI.com
-
News24.com | Putin and Biden agree at summit to resume arms control talks
News24
-
In wake of Biden-Putin summit, 'unclear' if U.S.-Canadian citizen held in Russia could be released: brother
CTV News
-
Putin says US-Russia summit ‘constructive’
Digital Journal
More coverage
Biden and Putin open summit with a handshake
PA - Press Association STUDIO
US president Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin have opened face-to-face talks at a highly anticipated summit in Geneva, at a..
-
WATCH: Russian Reporter Gleefully Informs Putin That Russia Just Won a Crucial Soccer Match at Post-Summit Presser
Mediaite
-
Putin says US-Russia summit 'constructive'
Digital Journal
-
Putin Blames Biden for ‘Shootings and Killings’ in the Streets of America: ‘Who Are the Murderers?’
Mediaite
-
Talks between US and Russian presidents at summit in Switzerland have concluded
Sky News