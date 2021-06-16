Biogen's debated Alzheimer's drug given to first patient
Published
A Rhode Island man became the first patient worldwide to receive Biogen’s hotly debated Alzheimer’s drug outside of a clinical trial on...Full Article
It could be a game-changer for treating Alzheimer’s, but not all are convinced. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
The Federal Drug Administration has approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease for the first time in 20 years.