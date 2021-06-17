Police Arrest Daily Apple Editors Under New Hong Kong Security Law
The five editorial executives, including the editor in chief, were arrested Thursday morning amid a raid of the news outlets' offices.Full Article
Hong Kong police arrested the chief editor and four other senior executives of Apple Daily on suspicion of collusion with a..
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media say police arrested five people from pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper under national security..