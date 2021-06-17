Vladimir Putin says what he thinks about Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki may have errors in her statements not because of her level of education or bad memory. "She always messes up something," Putin said commenting on official statements from the White House representative that may not always be true to fact or distorted. “It's just so happens that when people think that certain things are secondary, they don't really focus their attention on that. The Americans believe that there is nothing more important but themselves - that's their style," he said, noting that Joe Biden's press secretary is "a young, educated, beautiful woman," Putin said on June 17, RIA Novosti reports.