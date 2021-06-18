US President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday (US time) establishing a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery, saying he believes it will go down as one of the greatest honours he has as president.Biden signed...Full Article
Joe Biden signs Juneteenth bill, creating US holiday to mark end of slavery
President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Thursday that makes Juneteenth a federal holiday.
President Joe Biden made history Thursday, designating June 19th as a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the..