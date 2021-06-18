Putin-Biden vehicles: Ilyushin Il-96, Air Force One, Beast and Aurus

Western media scrutinized Putin's and Biden's vehicles that they used for the Geneva summit on June 16. It just so happens when the leaders of the two great nations were discussing the fate of the world, journalists were analysing their vehicles and airplanes. The cars that Putin and Biden drive According to the Daily Mail (UK), Biden arrived for the summit in an armored Cadillac named "Beast" worth $ 1.5 million. Putin appeared in Geneva in a Russian-made Aurus Senate vehicle that has a 4.4-liter V8, 598 horsepower engine.