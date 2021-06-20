9 children, adult die in Alabama crash amid storm
Ten people, nine of whom were children, died in a 15-vehicle crash in Alabama on Saturday, increasing the state's death toll from...Full Article
Nine children and one adult were killed in an accident on Interstate 65 in Butler County, Alabama, on Saturday, according to Butler..
A bus carrying eight girls living from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch was among the vehicles involved in the accident believed..